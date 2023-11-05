Controversial Goal Gives Newcastle Win Over Arsenal in First League Defeat

Newcastle United secured a remarkable 1-0 victory over Arsenal, marking the Gunners’ first Premier League defeat this season. Anthony Gordon’s second-half goal, following a contentious VAR review, left Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta furious. The goal came in the 64th minute, with Gordon finding the net amidst a goalmouth scramble. The VAR review, lasting over four minutes, aimed to determine if the ball went out of bounds, assess any fouls in the buildup, and check for offside. Arteta expressed his frustration, stating, “It’s embarrassing what happened, how this goal stands… It’s a disgrace.”

Newcastle, undefeated in their last seven league matches, climbed to sixth place with 20 points from 11 games. In contrast, Arsenal, who failed to score for the first time in all competitions this season, sits in third place with 24 points, trailing leaders Manchester City by three.

Newcastle’s manager, Eddie Howe, commended his players for their battling performance and called it a massive win, capping off a successful week that included a 3-0 victory over League Cup holders Manchester United.

The match at St James’ Park was marked by intensity, though it often lacked quality. Tempers flared before halftime, leading to several yellow cards. The game saw a flurry of bookings, with Arsenal’s Kai Havertz receiving a yellow card for a reckless tackle on Sean Longstaff, and Longstaff and Fabian Schar being shown yellow cards for arguing that Havertz should have been sent off. The halftime whistle provided a welcome break from the tension.

Newcastle’s Dan Burns, who had landed awkwardly after a strong tackle, did not return for the second half. However, his teammates persevered, and their efforts paid off when Anthony Gordon capitalized on a loose ball to score. The goal came after an aerial duel between Joelinton and Arsenal defender Gabriel following a cross from Joe Willock.

Reflecting on the match, Gordon, who scored the crucial goal, said, “I don’t know how many (VAR) checks there were, but I was just hoping it was alright. It was amazing to score; what a game.”