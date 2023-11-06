Why do governors wait for state court action before acting on bills, questions SC?

The Supreme Court, with a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, alongside Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra, expressed dismay at the trend of governors waiting for state governments to take legal action before acting on bills passed by legislative assemblies. In a writ petition filed by the State of Punjab, which contested Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s inaction on seven bills, the court noted the need for a change.

The bench directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to provide an updated status report on the actions taken by the Governor, emphasizing that governors should understand their role: “A little bit of soul searching is needed by governors, and they must know that they are not elected representatives of the people.”

“We are the oldest democracy, and these issues must be resolved between the CM and the Governor,” Chief Justice Chandrachud stated during the hearing.

Senior Advocate and former Attorney General for India, K K Venugopal, brought up a similar petition from Kerala against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, highlighting the Governor’s reluctance to act on bills meant for the welfare of the people until legal action is taken. The bench agreed to list petitions from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Punjab for Friday’s proceedings.