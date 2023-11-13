Police suspect 74-year-old’s fall from tree was murder by live-in partner’s son.

The death of 74-year-old Bhaskaran in Alappuzha, initially deemed natural by relatives, has been revealed as murder, with 24-year-old Mandeep (alias Raja) identified as the perpetrator, according to Kurathikad Police.

Bhaskaran, in a year-long live-in relationship with Mandeep’s mother, faced disapproval from Mandeep. On October 15, upset over the relationship, Mandeep allegedly assaulted Bhaskaran, causing fatal injuries, as stated by a police officer.

Initially, Mandeep’s mother attributed Bhaskaran’s injuries to a fall from a tree, but discrepancies in her statements prompted a police investigation. Postmortem results and scientific evidence contradicted the fall scenario. Mandeep was apprehended in Thiruvananthapuram two days later and confessed during interrogation.

Kurathikad Police, led by SHO Mohith P K, investigated with supervision from Chengannur DySP M K Binukumar. Mandeep was remanded after being presented before the Mavelikkara Court.