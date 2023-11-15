Security forces foil attempt at infiltration in J&K’s Uri area, killing two terrorists

According to sources, security forces on Wednesday stopped an attempt by two unidentified terrorists to infiltrate along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The observant troops detected some movement near the LoC. According to them, when the security forces confronted the intruders, there was a firefight between them.

They added that as of the recent reports, the operation had resulted in the deaths of two militants. This year has seen a continuation of terrorists’ attempts to infiltrate Indian territory, despite official claims to the contrary.

In the Macchil sector of Kupwara district, five terrorists were neutralised along the Line of Control on October 26. On October 22, two terrorists were slain in the Uri sector of Baramulla district during a failed attempt at infiltration.

Eleven infiltrators were shot and killed in June; five of them were in the adjacent Keran sector region of Jumagund and four of them were in the Macchil sector.