10 infants burned to death in fire at Medical College

Jhansi: in a tragic incident, 10 infants killed in a fire that fire broke out at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The fire occurred in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), where critically ill infants were being treated. The ward housed 47 infants at the time of the incident and 37 infants safely evacuated. As per reports, the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit.

‘As per the staff present in the ward, the fire broke out around 10.35 pm. Thirty-seven children have been safely rescued. The fire broke out in one of the two units of the children’s ward possibly due to a short circuit. The children who were in the outer part of the NICU were rescued, along with some of those who were in the interior part. We have formed a committee to probe the cause of the fire. While most of the children were rescued, as per initial information, 10 children were killed in the accident,’ said Avinash Kumar, district magistrate of Jhansi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolence to the families of the victims. ‘The death of children in an accident that occurred in the NICU of the medical college located in Jhansi district is extremely sad and heartbreaking. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to provide salvation to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured,’ he wrote in a post on X.

CM Yogi has instructed the Commissioner and DIG to investigate the incident thoroughly and submit a detailed report within 12 hours.