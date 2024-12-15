Foreign portfolio investors infuse Rs 22,766 crore in Indian equities this month

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net buyers in the Indian markets on positive domestic indicators in December. According to the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data, FPIs invested Rs 22,766 crore in Indian equities this month, and net inflows stood at Rs 34,318 crore as of December 13, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities.

The total debt outflow is Rs 666 crore so far this month. FIIs bought equity for Rs 14,435 crore through exchanges until December 13. The total buy figure, including the exchange buying and buying through the ‘primary market and others category’, stood at Rs 22,765 crore as of December 13.

Also Read: UPI achieves 15, 547 crore transactions worth Rs 223 lakh crore in 11 months

In October, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 1,13,858 crore through exchanges. FPI outflows recorded in October 2024 were the highest ever in a single month in Indian markets. October’s FPI outflow hit a 10-month high, the highest sell-off from the Indian market year-to-date (YTD). In November, the amount declined to Rs 39,315 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.