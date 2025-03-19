Kerala launches first Hydrogen fuel bus

Cochin: A hydrogen fuel cell bus was launched in Kerala. This is the first-ever hydrogen-powered bus in the state. EKA Mobility, backed by Japan’s Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and the Netherlands’ VDL Groep, has teamed up with KPIT Technologies and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to introduce a 9-metre hydrogen fuel cell bus at Cochin International Airport (CIAL), Kochi.

The bus can carry over 30 passengers, will operate at CIAL for three years as part of a Proof of Concept (PoC) project. It was showcased at the Global Hydrogen & Renewable Energy Summit in Kochi recently.

EKA Mobility has fitted the KPIT hydrogen fuel cell technology into its 9-metre electric bus, while BPCL has set up a hydrogen generation and refuelling station in Kochi.

The introduction of our hydrogen fuel cell bus in Kochi highlights our commitment to innovation and sustainable mobility,’ said Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Founder & CEO of EKA Mobility.

This initiative will not only promote hydrogen-powered buses but also attract investments in green hydrogen infrastructure and shape policies for future expansion.