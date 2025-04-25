Commodity Market: Gold prices remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala on Friday. Gold price is remaining firm after two days of decline. Gold is trading at Rs 72,040 per 8 gram and Rs 9005 per 1 gram. Yesterday, gold price fell by Rs 80 gram. On Wednesday, gold price declined by Rs 2200 per 8 gram.

On Tuesday, gold price gained by Rs 2200 per gram to Rs 74,320. Gold price crossed Rs 74,000 for first time on Tuesday. This was the highest gain of gold in a single day. On Monday, gold price crossed Rs 72,000 mark for first time. Gold price on Monday gained by Rs 760 per 8 gram. On April 17, gold price crossed Rs 71,000 mark for first time in the state. Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark on last Saturday. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

Also Read: Indian Railways modifies lower berth allocation rules

In other major markets, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 96,190/10 gram and 22-carat gold iss priced at Rs 88,119/10 gram. Silver, meanwhile, iss priced at Rs 88,174/kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold June futures contracts witnessed a surge of Rs 208 or 0.22%, opening at Rs 96,120/10 gram on Friday, while silver May futures contracts opened flat at Rs 97,440/kg, down by merely Rs 71 or 0.07%. On Thursday, gold June futures contract settled at Rs 95,912 per 10 grams with a gain of 1.26% while silver May futures contract settled at Rs 97,511 per kilogram with a loss of 0.29%.

In global markets, price of spot gold firmed 0.2% to $3,354.29 an ounce. Bullion hit a record high of $3,500.05 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures gained 0.5% to $3,365.90. Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.2% to $33.65 an ounce and platinum added 0.2% at $973.03. Palladium fell 1% to $944.25.