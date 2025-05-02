International agency slashes India’s GDP forecast for 2025-26

New Delhi: S&P Global Ratings has lowered India’s GDP forecast for 2025-26. The agency slashed country’s growth rate by 20 basis points to 6.3 per cent, and by 30 basis points to 6.5 per cent for 2026-27. Previously, the global rating agency had reduced India’s growth projections for 2025-26 to 6.5 per cent from 6.7 per cent.

The Reserve Bank of India also recently lowered the growth forecast for the current fiscal 2025-26 to 6.5 per cent from 6.7 per cent, amid uncertainties arising from trade worries following the reciprocal tariffs announced by the US.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia announces stricter penalties, fines against visa violators

Along with India, S&P today lowered growth projections several other large countries – the US, Canada, Europe, Germant, Italy, the UK, China, Japan, among others.

Meanwhile, India’s economic growth rebounded in the December quarter after a slowdown in September but remained below the previous fiscal year’s pace. GDP grew 6.2% in Q3 FY25—the slowest since Q4 FY23, except for Q2 FY25’s revised estimate of 5.6%. The National Statistics Office (NSO) has projected 6.5% GDP growth for FY25.