Kerala: Senior Lawyer Assaults Pregnant Colleague in T’puram, Action Taken

A shocking case of workplace violence unfolded in Thiruvananthapuram when a senior lawyer, Beylin Das, physically assaulted his junior colleague, Syamili J V, during a dispute at their office near the Vanchiyoor court. The incident escalated when Das slapped Syamili, causing her to fall, and continued to attack her with his hands and a mop stick, resulting in serious facial injuries. Syamili, who is five months pregnant, was hospitalized following the assault. She revealed that this was not the first time she faced abuse from Das, but she had remained silent due to his senior status.

The police have registered multiple charges against Das, including using criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty and causing bodily harm. However, Das has evaded arrest by fleeing from his residence in Poonthura and switching off his phone, making it difficult for the authorities to track him. In response, both the Kerala Women’s Commission and the State Youth Commission have taken legal cognizance of the matter and directed the City Police Commissioner to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report.

Following the incident, the Bar Association swiftly suspended Beylin Das from practicing law for six months. Syamili has formally submitted a complaint to the Bar Council, detailing not only the latest assault but also past instances of abuse. The council is expected to release an official notification of the disciplinary action soon, and it has scheduled an online meeting to determine additional steps. Meanwhile, public outrage continues to build as legal and women’s rights groups demand justice and stronger protective measures for women in the workplace.