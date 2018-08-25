Janhvi Kapoor rocked at first ramp walk in Lakme Fashion Week 2018

Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp for the first time at the Lakme Fashion Week. She walked for R Elan and Nachiket Barve and looked extremely stunning and confident.

The pretty actress wore pink and blue lehenga with light makeup and bold curls. As per the reports, her sisters Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor urged her to go ahead with the ramp walk.

The outfit was from Nachiket’s Millennial Maharanis collection and was worried about tripping during her walk. “When he showed me a swatch of the fabric, I thought it’s so stunning and in my head I was like I am going to trip and fall on my face because it looked so heavy, but then when I tried it on, the outfit was light and comfortable,” she told media after her ramp-walk.

View this post on Instagram #jhanvikapoor walks for @nachiketbarve @lakmefashionwk @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Aug 24, 2018 at 7:51am PDT

View this post on Instagram #jhanvikapoor for @nachiketbarve @lakmefashionwk @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Aug 24, 2018 at 7:51am PDT

View this post on Instagram Gorgeous ????? #janhvikapoor for @nachiketbarve @lakmefashionwk @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Aug 24, 2018 at 8:00am PDT

Janhvi also posted a picture from her ramp-walk on Instagram. “Had a blast walking on the ramp for @r.elan.official and @Nachiketbarve’s latest collection #MillennialMaharanis at @LakmeFashionWk W/F ’18. Loved my outfit created with @r.elan.official Freeflow fabric, it was so soft and luxurious! Make sure to follow @r.elan.official for more updates and don’t forget to #FlowToTheFuture @R.Elan.Official @nachiketbarve @lakmefashionwk #FlowToTheFuture #FabricOfTheFuture #MillennialMaharanis,” she captioned the photo.

She was seen in Dhadak which was her debut film in Bollywood alongside Ishaan Khatter. She has now signed up for the upcoming multi-starrer Takht , directed by Karan Johar co-starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

PIC | Janhvi Kapoor and Nachiket Barve at Lakme Fashion Week.#JanhviKapoor pic.twitter.com/oZuz6rai9W — Janhvi Kapoor Fanpage (@JanhviKapoorFP) August 24, 2018

Video | Janhvi Kapoor walking for Nachiket Barve Flow Of The Future Collection at Lakme Fashion Week Day 3.#JanhviKapoor pic.twitter.com/tHHEOY6gGD — Janhvi Kapoor Fanpage (@JanhviKapoorFP) August 24, 2018

