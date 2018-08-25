celebritiesCinemaentertainment

Janhvi Kapoor rocked at first ramp walk in Lakme Fashion Week 2018

Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp for the first time at the Lakme Fashion Week

Aug 25, 2018, 03:23 pm IST
1 minute read

Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp for the first time at the Lakme Fashion Week. She walked for R Elan and Nachiket Barve and looked extremely stunning and confident.

The pretty actress wore pink and blue lehenga with light makeup and bold curls. As per the reports, her sisters Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor urged her to go ahead with the ramp walk.

Third party image reference

The outfit was from Nachiket’s Millennial Maharanis collection and was worried about tripping during her walk. “When he showed me a swatch of the fabric, I thought it’s so stunning and in my head I was like I am going to trip and fall on my face because it looked so heavy, but then when I tried it on, the outfit was light and comfortable,” she told media after her ramp-walk.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#jhanvikapoor walks for @nachiketbarve @lakmefashionwk @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#jhanvikapoor for @nachiketbarve @lakmefashionwk @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Gorgeous ????? #janhvikapoor for @nachiketbarve @lakmefashionwk @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Janhvi also posted a picture from her ramp-walk on Instagram. “Had a blast walking on the ramp for @r.elan.official and @Nachiketbarve’s latest collection #MillennialMaharanis at @LakmeFashionWk W/F ’18. Loved my outfit created with @r.elan.official Freeflow fabric, it was so soft and luxurious! Make sure to follow @r.elan.official for more updates and don’t forget to #FlowToTheFuture @R.Elan.Official @nachiketbarve @lakmefashionwk #FlowToTheFuture #FabricOfTheFuture #MillennialMaharanis,” she captioned the photo.

Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference

She was seen in Dhadak which was her debut film in Bollywood alongside Ishaan Khatter. She has now signed up for the upcoming multi-starrer Takht , directed by Karan Johar co-starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

