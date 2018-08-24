celebritiesCinemaentertainment

Janhvi Kapoor’s gorgeous eyes exposed in her recent picture: See Pic

Janhvi looks stunning especially her eyes look awesome

Aug 24, 2018, 05:28 pm IST
Less than a minute
Janhvi-Kapoor-stunning

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak, has a massive social media following. Recently, one of her fan pages shared a gorgeous picture of the actress and she looks stunning especially her eyes look awesome.

Let’s have a look at her sparkling eyes here:


On the work front, she will be next seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming period drama Takht. The movie also features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan spotted partying with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan at Eid bash

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 18, 2018, 03:53 pm IST

One will be surprised with the present looks of once beautiful actress Meenakshi Sheshadri

Feb 10, 2018, 08:11 am IST

TEASER OUT: Big B-Rishi Kapoor’s latest venture to warm hearts

Stunning-Pics-Of-South-Indian-Beauty-Queen
Jun 25, 2018, 09:11 am IST

Stunning Pics Of South Indian Beauty Queen – Amy Jackson

Feb 10, 2018, 07:41 pm IST

First look of ‘Gully Boy’ starring Ranveer Singh and Alai Bhatt released; See pic

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close