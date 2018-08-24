Janhvi Kapoor’s gorgeous eyes exposed in her recent picture: See Pic

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak, has a massive social media following. Recently, one of her fan pages shared a gorgeous picture of the actress and she looks stunning especially her eyes look awesome.

Let’s have a look at her sparkling eyes here:



On the work front, she will be next seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming period drama Takht. The movie also features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

