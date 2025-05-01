Know Ways How Busy Professionals Can Maintain a Healthy Sex Life

As per sexologists, a healthy sex life is a cornerstone of a long-lasting relationships. Sex fosters emotional connection, reduces stress and enhances overall well-being.

But, busy schedules of couples make , maintaining this spark difficult. There are some easy ways to reignite this spark.

1. Communication:

Open dialogue about sexual desires, boundaries, and expectations is fundamental. Regular conversations about sex can demystify and destigmatise it.

2. Prioritise Quality Time:

Scheduling regular date nights or weekend getaways can help couples reconnect and create a conducive environment for romance. Follow the 7-7-7 rule (one date night every 7 days, a weekend outing every 7 weeks, and a leisure vacation every 7 months).

3. Experiment and Explore:

Experimenting with new activities, positions, or settings can reignite excitement. Couples should explore each other’s fantasies and seek to discover new mutual interests in their intimate lives.

4. Your Health Matters:

A healthy body often translates to a healthy sex life. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and adequate sleep can significantly enhance sexual performance and libido.

5. Emotional Connection:

Emotional intimacy and physical intimacy go hand-in-hand. Strengthening emotional bonds through empathy, communication, and support can enhance the sexual relationship.

Some simple activities to maintain a healthy sex life –

Appreciating one another with planning and keeping aside one date night, especially for the couple where they can even have a dinner date or even a small night out.

Talking about what makes one happy why the relationship started and what attracted both of you in the beginning.

Discuss intimate pleasure and what each other like.

Keeping some mystery alone between both like naughty texts.

Trying out some intimate sexuality workshops.