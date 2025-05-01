Retail inflation for farm workers eases in March

New Delhi: The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) eased in March. The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) decreased by 3 points & 2 points, for the month of March 2025, falling to 1306 and 1319 points, respectively.

The year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for March 2025 were recorded at 3.73% and 3.86%, respectively, compared to 7.15% and 7.08% in March 2024. The corresponding figures for February 2025 stood at 4.05% for CPI-AL and 4.10% for CPI-RL.

The sub-indices including Pan, Supari, Fuel and Light, Clothing, Bedding, Footwear and miscellaneous registered a marginal rise, while Food witnessed a decline during March as compared to the previous month, for both agricultural and rural labourers.