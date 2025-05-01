Revised fuel prices for May 2025 announced

Doha: QatarEnergy reduced the fuel prices for the month of May 2025. Super-grade petrol will cost QR1.95, compared to QR2.05 in April. Meanwhile, the Premium grade petrol will be QR1.90 in May, as compared to QR2 in April. The cost for Diesel has also been reduced and in the coming month will be charged at QR1.95 per litre.

Qatar government had started revising the fuel prices according to the price of crude oil in the international market in 2016, April. Earlier, prices were announced by the Ministry of Energy and Industry but since September 2017, Qatar Petroleum has been announcing the price list.