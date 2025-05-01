2 killed, 5 injured in collision between SUV and high-speed dumper

Barabanki: In a tragic incident, two dead and five others seriously injured in a collision between a high-speed dumper and SUV. The accident took place near Dalsarai village in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh.

The Bolero car was travelling from Bahraich to Lucknow. It collided head on head with a high-speed dumper. The deceased include a man and a woman. Five other people in the Bolero were critically injured.Meanwhile, the dumper driver was taken into custody by the authorities for further investigation.

Earlier on April 22, two people died and seven others were injured after a speeding car rammed into a parked vehicle on the Delhi Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad. The accident occurred when the driver of the parked car was changing a punctured tyre, they said. Both cars caught fire following the collision.