Dubai Duty Free draw: Pakistani and Indian nationals win $1 million

Dubai: A Pakistani national and an Indian national have won $1 million at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw, held at Concourse D of Dubai International Airport.

Biju Therool, a 49-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won Millennium Millionaire Series 499 with ticket number 0437 which he purchased on April 19 in Terminal 2 Departure, on his way to Kerala for a vacation. A resident of Dubai for 20 years, Therool, who has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 5 years now, is a father of two and works for a retail chain in Dubai.

Therool who hails from Kerala is the 248th Indian national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999, with Indian nationals being by far the biggest purchasers of tickets.

Muhammad Gumman, a Pakistani national based in Saudi Arabia became a $1 million winner, in Millennium Millionaire Series 498 with ticket number 2990 which he purchased online on April 12. Gumman who is the 26th Pakistani national to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury cars and one motorbike.

Albert Walraven, a Dutch national based in the UAE won a Range Rover SE P360 (Batumi Gold) car with ticket number 1171 in the Finest Surprise Series 1919 which he purchased online on April 5. Walraven is a second-time car winner as he previously won a Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe, with ticket number 0139 in the Finest Surprise Series 1470 in January 2012.

Saadullah Malik, a 39-year-old Pakistani national based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia won a Land Rover Defender 110 V8 525 Edition (Santorini Black) car with ticket number 1066 in the Finest Surprise Series 1921.

Soma Nagaraj, an Indian national based in the UAE, won an Indian 101 Scout (Sunset Red Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 0409 in the Finest Surprise Series 621 which he purchased online on April 8.