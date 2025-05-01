Gulf country announces Eid Al Adha holiday

Kuwait City: Kuwait announced the Eid Al Adha holiday for the public sector. Government employees will get June 5 to June 9 off for the Islamic holiday. Normal work will resume on Tuesday, June 10.

The Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle. According to astronomical calculations, Arafah Day is expected to fall on Thursday, June 5.

In the UAE, Arafah Day, which is considered the holiest day in Islam, falls on Dhul Hijjah 9 — will be a holiday in UAE. This will be followed by a three-day break for the Islamic festival Eid Al Adha (Dhul Hijjah 10-12). The Eid Al Adha break will then run from Friday, June 6, to Sunday, June 8, in the UAE. However, official dates are subject to sighting of the Moon.