Know effective natural home remedies for cough

There are several easy home remedies to treat cough. Home remedies provide a gentle, effective, and natural way to alleviate symptoms. Home remedies are an affordable, natural, and side-effect-free alternative to manage stubborn coughs.

1. Honey

Honey coats the throat, providing relief from irritation, and its natural antimicrobial properties combat infection. Mix one tablespoon of honey with warm water or herbal tea and drink it twice a day. For nighttime cough relief, take a teaspoon directly before bed.

2. Ginger

Ginger is a natural anti-inflammatory agent and a powerful remedy for cough. Ginger helps relax airway muscles, reduces throat inflammation, and clears mucus. Boil fresh ginger slices in water to make tea. Add honey or lemon for extra soothing benefits. Drink this 2–3 times a day.

3. Turmeric milk

Also Read: Practice these yoga asanas to reduce headache

A staple in Indian households, turmeric milk is highly effective in treating coughs. Curcumin in turmeric has antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps in reducing throat irritation and boosting immunity. Add half a teaspoon of turmeric to warm milk. Drink it before bedtime for the best results.

4. Saltwater gargle

Saltwater gargling is an age-old remedy that works wonders for throat irritation. Gargling with saltwater reduces throat inflammation, loosens mucus, and flushes out irritants. Mix half a teaspoon of salt in warm water and gargle for 15–30 seconds. Repeat this 3–4 times a day.

5. Steam inhalation

Inhaling steam is a natural way to soothe a stubborn cough and clear congestion. The warm steam hydrates irritated airways, loosens mucus, and promotes easier breathing. Boil water and pour it into a bowl. Lean over it with a towel covering your head and inhale deeply for 10–15 minutes.

6. Liquorice root tea

Licorice root is a natural demulcent, meaning it soothes irritated tissues. It reduces throat inflammation, eases coughing, and acts as a mild expectorant. Steep liquorice root in boiling water for 10 minutes and drink the tea warm, 2–3 times a day.

7. Onion syrup

Onion is surprisingly effective in reducing cough due to its antimicrobial properties. Onion juice soothes the throat and helps thin mucus, making it easier to expel. Extract onion juice and mix it with honey in equal parts. Consume one teaspoon every few hours.

8. Peppermint tea

Peppermint is known for its soothing and decongestant properties. Menthol in peppermint clears airways, calms the throat, and reduces coughing reflexes. Brew peppermint leaves into tea and sip it warm, or inhale peppermint-infused steam for added benefits.

9. Thyme tea

Thyme is an excellent remedy for respiratory conditions. It relaxes throat muscles, reduces coughing fits, and clears mucus. Boil dried thyme in water, strain, and drink the tea warm. Add honey or lemon for added flavour and benefits.