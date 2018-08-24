Hrithik Roshan spotted partying with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan at Eid bash

Actor Hrithik Roshan is evidently one of the hottest stars in B-town. And his now ex-wife Sussanne Khan is one hell of a talented designer herself. Before their separation and then divorce in 2014, the couple was one of the most ideal pairs in the whole of Bollywood. Their love story is an epic tale that makes many believers crave for a beautiful story of their own. The superstar fell in love with his better-half when he was merely twelve, and he knew he’d marry her someday.

Even though Hrithik Roshan could not muster up the courage to ask Sussanne out right away, he eventually did. And once they started dating there was no looking back. The couple tied the knot on December 20, 2000, in an extremely beautiful ceremony held at a resort in Bengaluru.

After six years of marriage, the couple welcomed their first son Hrehaan in 2006. And their second son Hridhaan was born in 2008. All was well, but in 2013 the couple shook all by announcing their separation. Naturally, both the parties in the relationship were heartbroken, as was the rest of the nation.

But despite so much turbulence in their relationship, the couple is the epitome of good parents. Even after their divorce they remain extremely cordial and maintain a friendly relation for the sake of their sons.

Since they are often spotted hanging out together, the rumor mill never stops churning about impeding reconciliation. But every time either Hrithik Roshan or Sussanne put the rumors at bay. This time, however, it seems to be more likely that the couple might just get back together.

The couple has previously been spotted with their kids and they have been taking a lot of vacations together.

Recently, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were snapped last night attending the family bash together. The party was organized by Sussanne’s dad Sanjay Khan at his residence.

Check out the pictures below:



While Sussanne and Hrithik cannot be seen posing together.

