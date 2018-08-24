I don’t mind if Taimur and Roohi want to be together: Karan Johar

Karan Johar is against restricting his daughter Roohi and Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son, Taimur, to a sibling relationship.

On his radio show, Calling Karan, the filmmaker said that Taimur and Roohi being in a relationship was a possibility. “Yehi problem hai humare desh mein. Jab ladka ladki ek saath hote hai toh immediately bolte hai ‘bhaiyya bolo’, ‘didi bolo’… Arre, bilkul nahi yaar,” he said.

Karan added that whenever Taimur pays a visit to his children, the nurses encourage them to call him “bhaiyya” but he is not in favour of it. He said, “Jaise Taimur aa jaata hai toh the nurses start saying, ‘Arre, Taimur bhaiyya bolo.’ I am like, ‘Kyun?’ 20 saal ke baad maybe Taimur aur Roohi saath rehna chahte hai. Kuch bhi ho sakta hai unka apna. Hum abhi se hi kyun daraar daal rahe hai uss raaste mein?”

Taimur and Roohi (and her twin brother Yash) are paparazzi favourites, with their pictures being shared far and wide on an almost daily basis. They’ll probably have many more play dates in the future.

View this post on Instagram Screaming match!!!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jun 2, 2018 at 8:12am PDT

View this post on Instagram PLAY DATE!!!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jul 22, 2018 at 5:00am PDT

Karan is gearing up to work with Kareena in two projects. Kareena has been roped in opposite Akshay Kumar in Raj Mehta’s Good News, which is bankrolled by Karan. She has also signed his next directorial venture, Takht.

Also Read: You don’t believe the whooping box office collection of Geetha Govindam