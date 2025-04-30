Forex Market: Indian rupee opens higher against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened stronger against US dollar on Wednesday. As per forex traders, the Indian currency was supported by lower oil prices and steady foreign inflows into equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened 10 paise higher at 85.15 against the US dollar. On Tuesday, the local currency settled at 85.25. The rupee on Monday appreciated to as much as 84.96 during trade to close at its highest closing since December 20, 2024.

The dollar index — a measure of the value of the US dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies — was up 0.05 per cent at 99.28. The index is, however, poised for its weakest monthly performance since November 2022. FIIs bought Indian stocks worth Rs 2,385.61 on Tuesday, taking the 10-day purchase to Rs 37,359 crore.