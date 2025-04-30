Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty trade flat

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices -BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50- were muted in range bound trade on Wednesday, amid mixed global cues. The BSE Sensex iss trading with gains of 33.24 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 80,321.62. The NSE Nifty 50 is at 24,334.90, ahead by 1.05 points.

Real estate stocks rallied in Wednesday’s intraday session, outperforming the benchmark indices, with Macrotech Developers Ltd and Godrej Properties Ltd among the top gainers.

Smallcap indexes declined while midcap stocks showed resilience. Nifty smallcap index dropped 0.86 per cent to 16,595.55, and Nifty midcap 100 slipped 0.09 per cent to 54,540.85.