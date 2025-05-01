Five Indians kidnapped in Niger

Sakoira: Five migrant workers from India were kidnapped in western Niger during an attack. More than a dozen soldiers were also killed in the attack near the village of Sakoira in the tri-border region, where the West African Sahel countries of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali meet.

The five migrants are – Sanjay Mahato, Chandrika Mahato, Raju Mahato, Faljit Mahato, and Uttam Mahato. All the workers are residents of Dondlo and Mundro Panchayat of Bagodar police station area under Giridih district in Jharkhand. They were working for Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL), an Indian company providing services to Niger’s Kandadji dam project. The Jharkhand state government said that that the Indian embassy in Niger had approached Nigerian authorities for support in securing their release.

Kidnappings appear to have intensified this year, with an Austrian woman kidnapped in January and a Swiss citizen earlier in April, both in Niger. Also in January, four Moroccan truck drivers went missing on the border between Niger and Burkina Faso.