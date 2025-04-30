Nutrients to control post-partum hair fall

Postpartum hair fall is common among women. It often peak around three to four months after delivery. All you need to do is wait for some time and have enough nutrients to control the situation.

The main culprit for the post-partum hair fall is the change of hormones and nutrient levels in the body. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra states that during pregnancy, a woman’s body is depleted of its iron, vitamin D, omega-3 stores. Alongside, the protein needs in your body increases post-delivery. The imbalance of all these nutrients in the body together act as a hidden but powerful trigger behind postpartum hair loss

Stress and sleep deprivation post childbirth naturally drops the estrogen levels in the body, which also play a major role in post-partum hair fall.

Here Are The 5 Nutrients For Postpartum Hair Regrowth

1. Protein: Natural sources of protein: Eggs, lentils, beans, nuts, yogurt and chicken or lean meat.

2. Iron: Post partum bleeding and sleepless nights after childbirth often lead to depleted iron in the body, which can lead to excessive shedding and even chronic thinning of hair.

Natural sources of iron: Spinach, red meat, pumpkin seeds, amla, dal, rajma, and whole grains.

3. Zinc: Zinc supports tissue repair and helps keep the oil glands around hair follicles functioning properly. Low levels have been directly linked to hair loss.

Natural sources of zinc: Chickpeas, cashew nuts, oats and seafood.

4. Vitamin D: Vitamin D plays a role in creating new hair follicles and maintaining the hair growth cycle. Deficiency can lead to stalled growth and increased shedding. Sunlight is the best source of vitamin D, but you can also get it in various types of foods.

Natural sources of vitamin D: Fatty fish, egg yolks, and mushrooms.

5. Biotin: Biotin (vitamin B7) boosts keratin production, which plays a crucial in hair growth.

Natural sources of biotin: Eggs, dairy, leafy greens, whole grains, fish, and meat.