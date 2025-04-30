India secure 22 per cent share of global IPO activity in Q1 2025

Mumbai: India secured a 22 per cent share of global IPO activity in the first quarter of 2025. According to the Q1 2025 IPO Trends Report by EY showed this.

As per report, 62 IPOs raised USD 2.8 billion in the first quarter of 2025. The IPO landscape in India remains diverse, with significant activity across sectors such as Industrials, Real Estate, Hospitality & Construction, and Health & Life Sciences.

Initial Public Offering (IPO) refers to the process where private companies sell their shares to the public to raise equity capital from the public investors. An Initial Public Offering (IPO) is a process where a private company first offers shares to the public for purchase, transforming it into a publicly traded company. This allows the company to raise capital by selling ownership stakes to investors, and enables investors to buy shares and potentially benefit from the company’s growth.

The health sector, in particular, recorded notable growth, with a substantial increase in the IPO pipeline. As per the EY report, the largest IPO during this period was by Hexaware Technologies Ltd., which successfully raised USD 1.0 billion. However, the overall IPO activity in India saw a decline of approximately 20 per cent compared to the previous year.