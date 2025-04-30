Practice these yoga asanas to reduce headache

Yoga asanas are known to be one of the best forms of physical activity. Yoga asanas/ poses are known to be beneficial for your physical as well as mental health. There are different types of yoga asanas and each of them has its own benefits. There are some yoga asanas that can help reduce migraine pain. Here are some yoga poses that can help reduce migraines.

Child’s Pose

Also known as Balasana, this gentle pose helps to calm the mind and relieve tension from the neck, shoulders and spine, which are common areas where migraine pain builds up. This pose helps in deep breathing and promotes relaxation, reducing stress-induced headaches.

Downward-Facing Dog

Also known as Adho Mukha Svanasana, this inversion pose increases blood flow to the brain and stretches the neck and shoulders. This pose also helps to improve circulation, energises the body and helps relieve sinus pain which might be the cause of migraines.

Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose

Also known as Viparita Karani, this pose requires you to lie on your back with your legs elevated against a wall. This pose helps to improve blood flow to the head, calms the nervous system and reduces tension in the lower back and legs.

Bridge Pose

Also known as Setu Bandhasana, this backbend helps to open the chest and stretches the neck and spine. This pose also reduces stress and improves circulation, which may help prevent migraine triggers.

Seated Forward Bend

Also known as Paschimottanasana, this forward fold stretches the spine and soothes the mind. It also helps in relaxation and releases tension from the back which is a common cause of headaches.

Cat-Cow Stretch

Also known as Marjaryasana Bitilasana, this flowing asana helps to warm up the spine and relieve built-up tension. It helps to improve flexibility and release tension in the upper back and neck, which are major causes of migraine.

Supine Twist

Also known as Supta Matsyendrasana, this gentle twist helps to massage the spine and internal organs. It helps in digestion and detoxification, both of which can contribute to headache relief. It also helps relax the spine and nervous system.