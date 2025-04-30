Lifestyle changes to follow to improve your mental health

Mental health is as important as physical health for a healthy body. Mental health is not just related to your mood, but it is connected to the whole body. With some changes in your lifestyle, you can reduce your stress and live a happy and tension-free life.

Reduce your salt intake: Excess salt is no less than poison for the body. So do not consume too much salt in your food. If you have blood pressure problems, reduce your intake of white salt. Excessive intake of salt increases blood pressure, which is the main cause of tension.

Get enough sleep: Getting enough sleep is very important to keep stress away. Therefore, get enough sleep of 7-8 hours every night.

Increase social networking: Increase social networking and make good friends. This will remove your loneliness and stress too.

Climb the stairs: Whenever you feel stressed, angry, or irritated, take a deep breath and climb up and down the stairs. If you feel tired climbing the stairs, take a walk. Doing this helps control anger.

Break is important: Take a break from the daily routine and bring a change to your lifestyle. If life seems boring after doing the same work every day, then plan to go out with friends on the weekend. Or take a break for a few days and go for a trip or relax at home. This will give you a break from the daily routine, and your stress will also reduce.