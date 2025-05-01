Petrol, diesel prices for May 2025 announced

Dubai: Petrol, diesel prices for May 2025 were announced in the UAE. The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee in the UAE slashed the fuel prices. In March, and April fuel rates slightly dropped after they were hiked in February.

The new rates will apply from May 1 and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.58 a litre, compared to Dh2.57 in April.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.47 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.46.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.39 a litre, compared to Dh2.38 a litre in April.

Diesel will be charged at Dh2.52 a litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.63.

Since UAE deregulated petrol prices in 2015 and aligned them with global rates, the rates are revised at the end of every month. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.