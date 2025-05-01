Amul hikes milk prices: Details

Mumbai: The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) announced a price increase of Rs 2 per litre for all its milk variants. The new prices will take effect from Thursday, May 1, 2025. This is the first hike since June 2024.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) markets the well-known dairy brand Amul.

Amul Milk Revised Prices From May 01:

Buffalo Milk

500ml: Rs 36 Rs 37 ( Rs 1)

1L: Rs 71 Rs 73 ( Rs 2)

Gold Milk

500ml: Rs 33 Rs 34 ( Rs 1)

1L: Rs 65 Rs 67 ( Rs 2)

T Special Milk

1L: Rs 61 ? Rs 63 ( Rs 2)

Shakti Milk

500ml: Rs 30 Rs 31 ( Rs 1)

Taaza Milk

500ml: Rs 27 Rs 28 ( Rs 1)

1L: Rs 53 Rs 55 ( Rs 2)

Cow Milk

500ml: Rs 28 Rs 29 ( Rs 1)

SNT Milk

500ml: Rs 24 Rs 25 ( Rs 1)

According to Amul, this price hike represents a 3–4 percent increase in Maximum Retail Price (MRP). ‘This price increase is necessary due to the rising input costs for milk production, impacting our 3.6 million milk producers. Our member unions have also adjusted farmers’ prices similarly over the past year,’ a statement by Amul said.

Earlier this week, Mother Dairy announced a price hike of up to Rs 2 per litre for all milk variants, including full cream, toned, double-toned, and cow milk.