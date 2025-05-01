India closes its airspace for Pakistani airlines

New Delhi: India has closed its airspace to all flights operated by Pakistan-based airlines days after the Pahalgam terror attack. As per the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), Indian airspace is not available for Pakistan-registered aircraft and any aircraft operated, owned, or leased by Pakistani airlines or operators-including military flights. Restrictions will remain in place till May 23.

However, foreign airlines flying from Pakistan (like Emirates, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, etc.) can continue to use Indian airspace as usual. Flights of Pakistan International Airlines, the national carrier, are being rerouted via China for destinations like Kuala Lumpur, leading to added time and costs.

Last week on Thursday, Pakistan announced its decision to shut its airspace for Indian flights. More than 600 Indian flights bound for the west affected by Pakistan’s decision in the last one week and around 120 flights were forced to make extra stop to refuel when flying to Europe, North America and other destinations that involve overflying Pakistan.

Indian airlines are expected to incur additional weekly expenses of Rs 77 crore for international flights originating from north Indian cities due to airspace restrictions leading to increased fuel consumption and longer flight durations.

According to Cirium data analysis, over 800 weekly flights are operated by Indian airlines from north Indian cities to international destinations, including North America, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East.