Moderate intensity earthquake hits Pakistan

Lahore: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.4 magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale struck Pakistan on Wednesday evening. As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake took place at a depth of 50km. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at the latitude of 31.08° North and longitude 68.84° East.

Earlier on Saturday, April 12, Pakistan witnessed a 5.8 magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale.The earthquake, which occurred on April 12, originated from a shallow depth of 10 kilometres under the Earth, making it susceptible to the aftershock tremors.

Pakistan is one of the most seismically active nations in the world, and it is crossed by several major faults. This makes Pakistan prone to earthquakes, and many of them are often destructive in nature, causing damage to life and property.

Pakistan’s position overlaps both the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. Balochistan, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate on the Iranian Plateau. Sindh, Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir provinces lie on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate in South Asia. The clashes between the two tectonic plates cause violent earthquakes in the region, making Pakistan the victim of the quakes.