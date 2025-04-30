Banks to remain shut for 12 days in May 2025: Full list

Mumbai: Banks in the country will remain closed for 12 days in May this year. This include national and state-specific holidays, as well as routine closures on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

The list of bank holidays is prepared by RBI for every month. It is notified under three categories namely Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

It must be noted that facilities like online banking and UPI will not be affected during these holidays despite the branches being shut.

Bank Holidays in May 2025 (State-wise):

May 1 (Thursday) – Labour Day / Maharashtra Day: Banks will be closed in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Imphal, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram.

May 9 (Friday) – Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti: Banks in Kolkata will remain closed.

May 12 (Monday) – Buddha Purnima: Banks will be closed in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar.

May 16 (Friday) – State Day: Bank holiday in Gangtok.

May 26 (Monday) – Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam: Banks in Agartala will be closed.

May 29 (Thursday) – Maharana Pratap Jayanti: Bank holiday in Shimla.

In addition, regular weekly closures include all Sundays (May 4, 11, 18, and 25) and the second and fourth Saturdays (May 10 and 24).

Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on May 1 in observance of Maharashtra Day, since both exchanges are headquartered in Mumbai.