Indian equity markets to remain closed on May 1

Mumbai: Indian stock markets will remain shut on Thursday, May 1, 2025, on account of Maharashtra Day. Maharashtra Day is a state-holiday to mark the formation of the state of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960. As Indian stock exchanges are headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, stock markets will remain closed tomorrow in the observance of ‘Maharashtra Din’.

Trading of securities will, thus, remain suspended on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), BSE, and the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) tomorrow, and buying and selling of equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives, NDS-RST, Tri-Party Repo, and commodity derivatives will not be allowed. Currency Derivatives Segments will also remain closed tomorrow, May 1, 2025. No trades in the India Rupee will be conducted tomorrow. Equity, Commodity, and Currency markets will resume trading on Friday, May 2, 2025.

Maharashtra Day is celebrated every year on May 1 to commemorate the formation of the state of Maharashtra. On May 1, 1960, the Bombay Reorganisation Act came into effect, creating Maharashtra for Marathi-speaking citizens and Gujarat for Gujarati-speaking citizens. This historic event marked the division of the former Bombay State along linguistic lines, giving rise to two culturally rich states.

The last time stock markets in India were shut for a public holiday was on April 18, 2025, on account of the Good Friday holiday. Going ahead, Independence Day (August 15) is the next upcoming stock market holidays in 2025. After this, market holidays will fall on Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27), Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra (October 2), Diwali Laxmi Pujan (October 21), Diwali-Balipratipada (October 22), Prakash Gurpurb (Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti) (November 5), and Christmas (December 25).

Stock markets in India, typically, operate between 9:00 AM and 3:30 PM. As per the stock market timings, markets conduct a Pre-Open session on the NSE and BSE from 9:00 AM to 9:07 AM. This is followed by regular trading of securities on the stock exchanges between 9:15 AM and 3:30 PM. A post-market session is conducted from 3:30 PM and 3:40 PM to assess the final closing prices of stocks/securities. Indian stock markets remain open five days a week, from Monday to Friday, and remain closed on weekends (Saturday and Sunday).