Oil companies revises LPG price for May

Mumbai: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced LPG prices for May . The oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced a reduction in the price of 19-kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 14.5.In Delhi, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1747.50 from today.

The price cut is expected to have a direct impact on commercial establishments such as restaurants, hotels, and other businesses that rely on these cylinders for daily operations.

Also Read: Petrol, diesel prices for May 2025 announced

However, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders will remain unchanged. Last month, the price of domestic Cooking gas or LPG gas was raised by Rs 50 per cylinder by distribution companies. The gas price has been increased for both Ujwalla and general category customers. The price of 14.2-kg LPG cylinder will increase from Rs 803 to Rs 853 for general users and from Rs 503 to Rs 553 per 14.2 kg cylinder for users under the Ujwalla scheme.

Domestic cooking gas prices vary from state to state due to local taxes.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise prices of ATF and cooking gas on the first of every month based on the average price of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rate.