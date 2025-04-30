Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged today in Kerala. Gold is priced at Rs 71,840 per 8 gram and Rs 8980 per 1 gram. Yesterday, gold price edged higher after six days by Rs 320 per 8 gram. On Monday, gold price declined after three days. Gold price declined by Rs 320 per 8 gram. Before that gold price remained unchanged at Rs 72,040 per 8 gram. On Thursday, gold price fell by Rs 80 gram. On Wednesday, gold price declined by Rs 2200 per 8 gram. On Tuesday, gold price gained by Rs 2200 per gram to Rs 74,320. Gold price crossed Rs 74,000 for first time on Tuesday. This was the highest gain of gold in a single day. On Monday, gold price crossed Rs 72,000 mark for first time. Gold price on Monday gained by Rs 760 per 8 gram. On April 17, gold price crossed Rs 71,000 mark for first time in the state. Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark on last Saturday. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 95,400/10 gram. 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 87,450/10 gram. Silver prices today are at Rs97,260/kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold June futures contracts witnessed some profit booking on the day of Akshaya Tritiya, opening at Rs 95,208/10 gram. This was lower by 0.4% or Rs 384. Further, silver July futures contracts also opened lower by Rs 826 or 0.84% at Rs 97,292/kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold was steady at $3,318.79 an ounce. U.S. gold futures lost 0.2% to $3,328.50. Price of spot silver rose 0.1% to $33.00 an ounce, platinum fell 0.1% to $976.69 and palladium gained 0.2% to $936.36.