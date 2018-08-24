You don’t believe the whooping box office collection of Geetha Govindam

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda is the latest sensation among youngsters. His last film Geetha Govindam is successfully running in the theatres. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the light-hearted romantic comedy has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead.

Geetha Govindam released on August 15 and since then, it has set the cash registers ringing across the world.

The film starring Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has comfortably entered the 40 crores club. The movie has collected a worldwide distributor share of 4 Crores on it’s Eight Day which is only because of the stardom of Vijay Devarakonda. With the collection on the eighth day, the film’s total number has gone up to 42.60 Cr in the entire world.

3.55 Crores out of 4 crores on the 8th day has come from both the Telugu States alone. The movie is creating a big record in Nizam area by collecting a record distributor share. The movie is expected to breach 50 cr mark worldwide easily by the end of the coming weekend.

It is said that Geetha Govindam will touch the two million mark soon and the coming weekend is crucial for the film. According to reports, there is a huge demand for the film in USA and Sarigama Cinemas has added 10 new locations this week.

Trade reports suggest that Geetha Govindam has made $1.78 million (Rs 12.5) crore worldwide in a week, while the closing collection of Arjun Reddy amounts to $1,778,997 (Rs 12.4 crores). Geetha Govindam is still going strong in theatres and the collection is expected to increase in the coming days.

Directed by Parasuram, Geetha Govindam is produced by Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts 2 banner.

