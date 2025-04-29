WhatsApp to stop working on these devices from May: Details

Mumbai: Popular social media handle, WhatsApp will not support iPhones running iOS versions older than 15.1 from May 5, 2025. Users with older iPhone models, including the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus, will be unable to use the popular messaging app on their devices.

Currently, WhatsApp supports devices running Android 5.0 and newer, as well as iPhones running iOS 12 and later. However, as part of its ongoing efforts to align with the latest technological advancements, WhatsApp will be phasing out support for older operating systems. Android users will not be affected by this update and can continue using WhatsApp as usual.

Users with newer iPhone models – those that can update to iOS 15.1 or beyond-will continue to have access to the app, as long as they are running the latest available software updates.

Also Read: UAE authority to launch new intercity bus service to Al Ain from May 1

If you’re using an affected device, you’ll need to either upgrade to a newer iPhone or update to the latest iOS version (if possible) to continue using WhatsApp after the May 2025 deadline.

For those with newer iPhone models, even if you’re running an iOS version earlier than 15.1, you’ll still be able to update to the latest iOS release and continue using WhatsApp once the change takes effect. To update, simply go to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone.