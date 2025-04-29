Know potential side effects of holding urine for a long time

Sometimes we have to hold our urine for a long time. Although there is no major problem in holding urine for a short while, if you do this for a long time, then it can hurt your sexual health, brain health, and kidneys.

Fitness coach Priyank Mehta said that people who hold urine have a bad effect on their sexual health, brain health, and kidneys. He said that urine contains 95 per cent water, 2 per cent urea, and then calcium, sodium, and potassium. When we hold our urine for a long time, this calcium and urea get deposited in our kidneys in the form of crystals, which increases the risk of kidney stones.

A normal kidney filters 180 litres of blood in a day, but when we hold urine for a long time, its capacity reduces significantly. In extreme cases, blood infection can also occur.

The bladder, which contains urine, is held by the pelvic muscles. Holding urine causes the pelvic muscles to stretch. Because of all the tension, it leads to erectile dysfunction. Erectile dysfunction (ED) is the inability to get or maintain an erection strong enough for sexual activity.

At the same time, by holding our urine for too long, we are ignoring our body’s natural signals. This makes it difficult for our body to receive signals from the brain.