Know the common reason why women turn down sex

According to a recent study, there is one specific reason that will make most women turn down getting frisky. According to research conducted by health tech company Philips, supposedly, a third of women will ditch getting it on if their bodily hair isn’t groomed. To get more nitty gritty — women won’t want to get naked with you if their legs are hairy.

Part of what makes a woman in the mood for hanky panky is feeling put together, according to the data, which also revealed that more than half of the 2,000 women surveyed won’t have sex if they didn’t shower first.

Forty-eight percent will turn down their hookup or spouse if they haven’t brushed their teeth, and almost 30% will do the same if they haven’t shaved their armpits.

You always put yourself in a vulnerable situation when getting intimate with someone and 90% of women said they would rather be well-groomed beforehand because it helps boost their sexual confidence.

While many women might be declining a romp in the sheets, others are supposedly getting it on up to 20 times per week, according to a study published in the Personality and Individual Differences journal.