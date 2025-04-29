Stock Market: Indian equity indices end marginally higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices settled marginally higher on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex settled at 80,288.38, up marginally by 70.01 points or 0.09 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 closed at 24,335.95, higher by merely 7.45 points or 0.03 per cent.

Notably, the index heavyweight Reliance Industries, which was also the top gainer among the Sensex constituent stocks, settled with gains of 2.26 per cent. Tech Mahindra, Eternals, IndusInd Bank, and HCL Techwere among the 16 constituent stocks that ended with gains of up to 2.14 per cent. Conversely, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Power Grid Corporation, NTPC, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the 14 Sensex constituent stocks that ended in the red, with losses extending up to 2.39 per cent.

Among the broader indices, the Nifty MidCap100 and Nifty SmallCap100 ended higher by 0.27 per cent and 0.37 per cent, respectively. Data Patterns (14.93 per cent), Garden Reach Shipbuilders (12.25 per cent), Cochin Shipyard (9.88 per cent), and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (8.71 per cent) were among the top gainers in the midcap space.

Among the sectoral indices in the NSE, Nifty IT index hit a 3-week high and emerged as the top performer by settling higher by 1.23 per cent led by LTI MindTree (2.30 per cent), and Tech Mahindra (2.29 per cent). Consumer Durables (0.62 per cent), and Oil & Gas (0.47 per cent) were other sectoral indices that ended in green, while others settled lower on Monday.