Know right age for fertility in women

The problem of infertility is increasing rapidly among couples. Age is considered to be the biggest reason for infertility. Apart from this, bad lifestyle and some medical conditions can also be the reason for infertility.

The best age for women’s fertility is before 32 years. Fertility starts declining from the age of 32, and after 38, there is a sharp decline in it.

Also Read: Effective ways to lower breast cancer risk

The body’s natural reproductive processes also slow down, and the number of healthy eggs also decreases with age. In such a situation, it can be very difficult to conceive without medical treatment or a doctor’s advice.