UAE authority to launch new intercity bus service to Al Ain from May 1

Dubai: Ajman Transport has announced the launch of new intercity bus service to Al Ain. The authority will operate buses from Ajman to Al Ain from Thursday, May 1. The bus will operate between Musalla Bus Station and Al Ain Bus Station.

There will be four trips daily from both the bus stations. The first bus from Ajman to Al Ain will depart at 8am followed by the second at 12 noon. The third trip will be at 4pm with the final trip of the day scheduled for 8pm.

Buses from Al Ain to Ajman will follow an identical schedule with the first trip at 8am and the second at 12 noon. The third trip is at 4pm and the last at 8pm.

Earlier, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced a new intercity bus service between between Dubai and Sharjah will start on Friday, May 2. The new Route E308 will connect Stadium Bus Station in Dubai to Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah. The fare for a one-way journey is set at Dh12 per passenger.