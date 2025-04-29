CMF launches new smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: CMF Phone 2 Pro has been launched in India as a follow-up to last year’s CMF Phone 1. The latest handset released by Nothing under its CMF sub-brand comes in four colour options.

CMF Phone 2 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 18,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage model. The phone is also available in an 8GB + 256GB variant that is priced at Rs. 20,999. It is offered in Black, Light Green, Orange, and White colour options and will go on sale via Flipkart, CMF India website and retail partners. Like the CMF Phone 1, the new Phone 2 Pro ships with different accessories like universal cover, interchangeable lenses, wallet, stand, lanyard, or card holder (sold separately).

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) CMF Phone 2 Pro runs Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.2, and it is confirmed to receive three years of major Android updates and six years of security patches. It sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,392 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM frequency, 387ppi pixel density, 480Hz touch sampling rate and 3,000nits peak brightness. The display has HDR10+ support and Panda Glass protection.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset under the hood, coupled with 8GB of RAM. This new chip is advertised to deliver a 10 percent faster CPU and up to five percent graphics improvement over last year’s CMF Phone 1, which runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. The onboard RAM can be expanded up to 16GB with the RAM Booster feature.

CMF Phone 2 Pro has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel 1/1.57-inch sensor with f/1.88 aperture and EIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with f/1.88 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 119.5-degree field of view. The telephoto camera has 2x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture. The new phone will utilise Nothing’s TrueLens Engine 3.0 technology for improved camera output.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro provides up to 256GB of onboard storage that supports expansion of up to 2TB. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. It has an optical in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The handset has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Further, it includes two microphones. The new phone has an Essential Key that lets users quickly access the new Essential Space to access data such as screenshots, photos, and voice notes.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging. The battery unit is advertised to deliver a maximum of 47 hours of calling time and up to 22 hours of YouTube streaming time on a single charge. The Indian variant of the phone ships with a charging adapter and a case in the box.