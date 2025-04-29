Know Association between Sexual Satisfaction and Depression

A study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders 2025 revealed a connection between the frequency of sex and good mental health. This showcases the importance of a regular sex life in maintaining mental wellbeing.

The researchers examined data from over 14,000 U.S. adults within the wide age range of 20 to 59 to narrow down sex’s effect across all age groups. It turns out that people who had sex at least once a week were almost 24% less likely to display signs of moderate to severe depression, in contrast to those who didn’t have any sex at all in the month.

The connection between sex and lower depression is strongest among younger adults, and based on the ethnicity the study included, Mexican American and non-Hispanic White participants.

While the study didn’t necessarily establish a direct one-way connection that sex definitely causes less depression, it’s important to note that people who are in a good mood are likely to have sex. So, it’s more of a cyclic pattern where each influences the other. According to the researchers, sex releases chemicals like endorphins, which contribute to keeping moods uplifted. Sex also involves emotional connection, which further relieves stress and anxiety.

While sex may not be a cure or a complete prevention for depression, it may help in reducing the risk factors of depression and support your mental health.