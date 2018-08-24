celebritiesCinemaentertainment

Sri Reddy to make her own biopic to unveil the dirty side of Tollywood?

Aug 24, 2018, 03:39 pm IST
Less than a minute
Sri-Reddy-Biopic

Tollywood’s recent sensation is Sri Reddy who unveils the dark secret of Tollywood. The actress has recently announced a film Reddy Diary and the reports say that it will be a biopic of her own in which she is going to unveil the dirty side of Tollywood and Kollywood.

Reddy Dairy which will revolve around the real incidents that took place in her life.

At last, the actress herself revealed the truth that Reddy Dairy is not her biopic and its a biopic of a famous Tamil actress. She has further said that she is playing a cop role in this film and will be announcing her biopic soon. My biopic will have minimum 5 sequences, concluded the actress.

Also Read: Actress Sri Reddy feel like committing suicide for this reason

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 5, 2018, 06:28 pm IST

‘Jurassic World- Fallen Kingdom’ ,Second trailer out : Watch Video

Nikhila
Jul 28, 2018, 11:41 am IST

No one falls in love with me because am an actress, says Nikhila

Dec 13, 2017, 11:10 am IST

Sai Pallavi’s new engaging masala entertainer `MCA(middle-Class Abbayi)s’ trailer out

Jun 4, 2017, 03:09 pm IST

This is why Baahubali 2 may not beat the record of Dangal in China !

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close