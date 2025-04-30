DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

Milk prices to rise by Rs 2 per litre from today

Apr 30, 2025, 10:49 am IST

Mumbai: Mother Dairy announced a Rs 2 per litre hike in milk prices across all operating markets, including Delhi-NCR. The price hike was announced  to partly offset rising input costs. The price increase is applicable for all variants of milk starting Wednesday (April 30.

‘This price revision has been necessitated to address the significant increase in procurement costs, which have gone up by Rs 4-5 per litre over the past few months. We remain committed to ensuring the consistent availability of quality milk to consumers while supporting the livelihoods of our farmers,’ the Mother Dairy official said.

Mother Dairy distributes approximately 35 lakh litre of milk daily across the Delhi-NCR region through its own outlets, general stores, and e-commerce platforms.

Check the latest  prices here

Variant    SKU Old MRP (in Rs.)     New MRP (in Rs.)

Bulk vended milk (Token milk)      1000 ml  54   56

Premium full cream milk (Ultra)    500 ml    38   39

Full cream milk       1000 ml  68   69

Toned milk     1000 ml  56   57

Double-toned milk (Live lite)  1000 ml  49   51

Cow milk 1000 ml  57   59

(With agencies input)

Mother Dairy, is a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board. Mother Diary  Milk is available in over 100 cities across the country.

