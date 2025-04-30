This Gulf country records world’s highest temperature

Kuwait City: Kuwait recorded the world’s highest temperature on Friday. The Mataraba weather station in Kuwait registered a 49°C on Friday.

Meteorologist Fahad Al Otaibi stressed that afforestation is the fastest and most effective way to lower temperatures in Kuwait’s desert climate, where blocking sunlight or dust is not feasible. As per the experts, planting trees along residential streets and sidewalks could reduce temperatures by 3 to 8 degrees Celsius and significantly limit dust levels. Most dust affecting Kuwait originates from the north and southwest, he noted.

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) data, the highest temperature ever recorded on Earth was purportedly 58°C (136.4°F) at El Azizia, Libya, on September 13, 1922. However, this record has been subject to scrutiny. In recent years, the highest officially recognized temperatures have been recorded in Mitribah, Kuwait, and Turbat, Pakistan. On July 21, 2016, Mitribah recorded a temperature of 54.0°C, and on May 28, 2017, Turbat also recorded 54.0°C. After extensive metrological and meteorological evaluations, the WMO accepted these observations with slight adjustments for uncertainty, making the Mitribah temperature 53.9°C and the Turbat temperature 53.7°C7. These temperatures are now recognized as the highest recorded in the last 76 years and are among the highest ever documented.