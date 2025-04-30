Air India announces non-stop daily flight service to this country: Details

New Delhi: The national air carrier of India, Air India announced new non-stop daily flight service connecting Delhi and Tokyo Haneda. Starting on 15 June 2025, the airline will operate daily flights, up from the previous four times a week.

The flights will be operated with Air India’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. This service enhancement follows Air India’s recent shift to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport from Narita Airport, effective from 31st March 2025. With this move, travel time to Tokyo Station has been reduced to just 30 minutes.

In addition to the daily flights, Air India’s expanded codeshare agreement with All Nippon Airways (ANA), a Star Alliance partner, will offer passengers even more convenience. Travellers can now connect seamlessly from Tokyo Haneda to six major Japanese cities, including Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Nagoya, Okinawa, Osaka, and Sapporo, with their baggage checked through to the final destination on a single ticket.

The new schedule also supports smooth connections to several major Indian cities, such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune, as well as international destinations across Asia and Europe.

Flight Schedule:

AI358: Departs Delhi (DEL) at 20:20, arrives at Tokyo Haneda (HND) at 07:55 the next day (daily).

AI357: Departs Tokyo Haneda (HND) at 11:50, arrives in Delhi (DEL) at 17:25 (daily).

Bookings for the Delhi-Tokyo Haneda flights are now open through Air India’s website, mobile app, and travel agents.