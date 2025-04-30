DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Gulf country announces public holiday on May 1

Apr 30, 2025, 12:13 pm IST

Manama: Bahrain has announced a public holiday to commemorate Labour Day on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, issued a circular for this.

According to the circular, all ministries and public institutions across the Kingdom will be closed for the occasion.

Also Read: Air India announces non-stop daily flight service to this country: Details 

Labour Day, also known as International Workers’ Day or May Day is observed on May 1st. It  celebrates the achievements of the labour movement. It is  a public holiday in over 80 countries, honoring workers’ rights and contributions around the world.

Tags
shortlink
Apr 30, 2025, 12:13 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button