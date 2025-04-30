Gulf country announces public holiday on May 1

Manama: Bahrain has announced a public holiday to commemorate Labour Day on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, issued a circular for this.

According to the circular, all ministries and public institutions across the Kingdom will be closed for the occasion.

Labour Day, also known as International Workers’ Day or May Day is observed on May 1st. It celebrates the achievements of the labour movement. It is a public holiday in over 80 countries, honoring workers’ rights and contributions around the world.